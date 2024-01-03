Flood, everything stopped in Romagna, Marche and Tuscany. The government's unfulfilled promises

The post situation floods in Emilia Romagna, Marche and Tuscany it's dramatic. Everything has remained at a standstill and reconstructions are at a standstill: the money is missing. Yesterday it was the president of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani to sound the final alarm. Prime Minister Giorgia last November 23rd Melons – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – he had announced a further allocation of 1.2 billion of funds drawn from the Pnrr in favor of the flooded areas of Romagna, Marche and Tuscany, from 2 to 17 May, and then from 2 to 5 November. But since then, nothing. It is not known whether those funds are additional or substitute for what has already been put in place. Nor, therefore, whether they should be subject to reportingcomplex, foreseen for all interventions financed with Pnrr resources, with much longer times. “The word flood seems to have been erased from the government's lexiconthe topic has been declassified”, says the mayor of Ravenna Michele De Pascale. But there are already the first consequences of this inaction.

Leaves Figliuolo's deputythe operational director of the flood emergency, the one to whom – continues Il Fatto – everyone turned, the one who wrote the ordinances: the general Domenico Ciotti, the commissioner's right-hand man. He resigned in December, suddenly. “We were all taken aback”, says Davide Baruffi, undersecretary to the presidency of the Emilia-Romagna Region, giving voice to the fear that Ciotti's departure could slow down the already slow and difficult reconstruction. In his place, at least for now, there is another general, Gabriele Cosimo Garau, Figliuolo's chief of staff. As for the floodedthose Romagna they continue to wait, almost at the starting line as regards compensation. Until now they only received the 5 thousand euros from the CIS, the immediate support contribution made available by Civil Protection. They haven't seen anything about the advances yet – 20 thousand euros for private individuals, 40 thousand for businesses – compensation, up to an overall maximum of 700 million of euros in total, which will be insured through the tax credit spread over 25 years.

