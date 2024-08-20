the emergency

Severe storms in Austria, from Tyrol to Vienna. The violent storms that hit the weekend caused extensive damage in the affected areas. In St. Anton am Arlberg, 350 firefighters and dozens of mountain rescuers were deployed to empty cellars and garages, clear the streets and remove debris from the collection basins. In the images, the streets transformed into rivers of water and mud with dozens of cars overwhelmed and swept away by the current.



01:01