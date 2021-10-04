Over the last few hours persistent rains have been unleashing in the region of Liguria. The strong disturbances caused damage in the province of Savona, in particular the flooding of Letimbro in the Santuario and L ‘areaI am wrong in Pontivrea. The situation is also worsening in the center of the capital. Let’s find out in detail what happened.

In the center of the capital in the provinces the situation is constantly worsening. With these words the governor said Giovanni Toti on the matter:

Several streets are flooded, volunteers and firefighters are already in action and even in the city the situation is worsening.

Discomfort in the Imperia area, where the anti-Covid vaccination center of Asl1 of PalaBigauda has been closed by the Municipality of Camporosso (all those booked are called to reschedule their appointments).

The next few hours will be very delicate, a further deterioration is expected on Savona and Genoa, which will pass on red alert from 2 pm. As always, we will keep you updated in real time: avoid all unnecessary travel, maximum caution.

According to the data collected by Arpal, L’intensity rainfall has increased in the last six hours, particularly in the internal area of ​​the central area of ​​Liguria. In the latter six hours they fell: 487.6 mm in Montenotte Inferiore, 367 mm in Rossiglione, 237.6 mm in Sassello and 207.2 mm in Colle di Cadibona.

It’s not all. Due to bad weather the authority they closed the section of the Autofiori between Ceva and the crossroads A6 / A10 Savona towards the crossroads with theA10. The provincial road 29 of Cadibona is also closed to traffic due to a landslide on the carriageway just before the urban center of the city.

