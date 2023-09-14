After the devastating flood in Derna, eastern Libya, “part of an Italian-Libyan family is still missing: the two eldest children were found alive by their grandparents, the search continues unabated for the two parents and the youngest daughter.” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said this during question time in the Senate. “We remain in contact with the relatives ” of the Italian-Libyan family, continued the minister, assuring that “our embassy in Tripoli, the consulate in Benghazi and the Civil Protection constantly check the situation of our compatriots present in the region”.

Tajani then announced that “the government has made an initial contribution of 350 thousand euros on the funds immediately available as part of the United Nations humanitarian response and, in light of the gravity of the situation, we intend to provide further funds to help a partner country and a friendly people”.

“Libya is going through dramatic days – said the minister – Cyclone Daniel hit an already wounded and suffering country. The images of the disaster are heartbreaking… Estimates speak of tens of thousands of dead and missing and are unfortunately constantly updated”. “The rescue operations – he explained – are proceeding in difficult conditions: the Libyan authorities immediately asked for help from the international community, and in particular from Italy, and together with the Prime Minister we immediately assured aid and closeness”. Tajani then announced that “in the next few hours it will be a mission by the head of Civil Protection Fabrizio Curcio is expected in the affected areas”.

And it’s The Navy ship San Marco left today from the port of Brindisi to Derna with further humanitarian aid for Libya. The remaining material and personnel of the Civil Protection, the Red Cross and the Defense took place on board the ship. Specifically: 2 Navy helicopters for search and rescue, 100 tents for 1000 people; 5000 blankets; 30 pallets of medical material; 8 water pumps, earthmoving and rescue vehicles. The third and final C-130 flight of the Italian Air Force also departed very early this morning with support equipment and essential logistical material.

The San Giorgio ship of the Navy, however, which left yesterday, has reached the Derna area and will ensure in the coming days the logistical, Command and Control and medical support functions for the national deployment device planned to support the Libyan populations of the flooded areas . The Armed Forces – as directed by the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto to the Defense General Staff and to the Covi (Interfoze Summit Operational Command) – will give their maximum support to help the Libyan people affected by the “Daniel” storm which hit mainly Derna, city ​​of Cyrenaica, and other neighboring and internal areas.