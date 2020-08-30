Yamuna water level in Delhi decreased slightly The water level of the Yamuna river flowing near the warning level in Delhi on Sunday morning is now gradually decreasing. An official of the Department of Irrigation and Flood Control said that the water level on the old railway bridge at 20 am was 203.98 meters. It was 204.14 meters on Saturday night and 204.41 meters on Friday evening at five. The warning level is 204.50 meters and the danger mark is 205.33 meters. Water was being released from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district of Haryana at 8 am at the rate of 4,353 cusecs. The flow rate at 11 am on Saturday was 11,445 cusecs, the maximum in the last 24 hours. The official said the flow rate has been between 4,000 cusec and 15,000 cusec for the last two days, which is not very high. One cusec is equal to 28.32 liters per second. The water released from the barrage usually takes two-three days to reach the capital. Delhi gets drinking water from this water. The water level rose on Friday due to rain in Delhi and surrounding areas. The East Delhi district administration has deployed 24 boats to monitor the situation. Two divers are stationed on each of them. Additional boats and divers are also kept ready. Generally, the flow rate in the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusecs, but the water released after heavy rainfall increases in the catchment areas.

Millions of people homeless in Assam Due to continuous rains in the northeastern state and the rise in the water level in the Brahmaputra river as well as its tributaries, there has been devastation in the entire state. Assam has been severely affected by the floods this year. At least 140 people have died so far. According to reports, 28 districts of Assam are in a bad state due to floods. Millions of people have been displaced and are staying in relief camps.

Rivers reached water on the rise The water level of the Narmada river has increased in Bharuch district of Gujarat, causing flood-like conditions. Due to heavy rains in Rajkot, the river Aaji has come in spate. This has resulted in flood-like situations in many areas.

44 gates of Hirakud Dam opened in Odisha In Odisha, the Hirakud Dam has opened 44 out of 64 gates. The water level of the Hirakud Dam has risen to 626.65 feet, while the highest level of the reservoir is 630 feet. Excess water is being released from the reservoir due to heavy flow of water and increase in water level. After heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi in the neighboring state of Chhattisgarh, more than 8.99 lakh cusecs of water is now entering the Hirakud Dam, while 7.28 lakh cusecs of water is being diverted through the dam’s 44 watersheds. The flood situation in the basin region of Mahanadi, considered the largest river in Odisha, has become critical as the water level of the river has risen to dangerous levels. Several coastal districts including Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh and parts of Kendrapara are expected to be affected due to floods in the Mahanadi River.

Rescue operation done by helicopter from Air Force The army has been called to rescue people after heavy rains in flooded areas of Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Many areas were flooded and the Narmada River was flowing above the danger mark. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Vidisha. The Indian Air Force rescued 2 youths and an elderly man with a Mi17V5 chopper near Mavad village in Balaghat on the banks of the overflowing Wenganga River to rescue their flood-ravaged homes.

Shark came out Today, a whale shark came ashore on Velinokkam beach in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

Floods continue in the states located in the northern part of the country. Heavy rain is expected in the coming days. The Meteorological Department has also issued different level warnings in Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Assam. Landslides in the hill states have blocked roads at many places. Heavy rains have been predicted in Jammu and Kashmir and several parts of Ladakh. At the same time, floods in the villages of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are still bad. Assam and Uttarakhand are also in spate due to continuous rains. Many rivers in Odisha are above the danger level and water has entered the residential areas in many villages. Look at the photos of the flood situation in which states …