These images come from Northamptonshire, a county in central England located in the East Midlands region. Recent floods have flooded the area turning it into a giant lake. The roofs of the mobile homes located near the Billing Aquadrome amusement park are visible. The water then poured into the surrounding fields. Storm Henk wreaked havoc in parts of Britain and Wales, with winds exceeding 170km per hour and floods engulfing the country.



