The wave of bad weather that is hitting Emilia-Romagna and Faenza in particular is not subsiding, where the continuous rains have led to the breaking of the banks of the river Lamone. The flood has flooded a large part of the city, the firefighters have evacuated a hundred residents, while numerous amphibious vehicles and rafts are still in action to bring the inhabitants to safety. Among the most affected places also the historic Lucchesi gym in via Monsignor Vincenzo Cimatti, headquarters of the centenary wrestling club Club Atletico Faenza, among the most important in Italy in the discipline. Great Italian champions grew up here, including Olympic gold medalists Vincenzo Maenza and Andrea Minguzzi, but also European and world medalists such as Daigoro Timoncini and Enrica Rinaldi. Today this temple of Olympic wrestling is completely submerged in water.