The 5th Underwater Operators and Helicopters Nucleus of the Ligurian Coast Guard Aircraft Base is on a mission in Emilia-Romagna to help the populations affected by the dramatic flood. It operates under the close coordination of the Civil Protection in assistance activities to the population, including the delivery of food and medicines to isolated people or the recovery of people from flooded areas, who need treatment and hospitalization.
