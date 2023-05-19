To respond to the bad weather emergency that has hit Emilia-Romagna in recent days, several companies have decided to support the local authorities and populations by making a donation or promoting a fundraiser.

On Thursday Ferrari announced that it would donate one million euros to the Region, while outside the automotive field, the Bologna football club confirmed that it will donate half of the proceeds made for next week’s Bologna-Naples match and an additional sum by the President.

After having rightly decided to cancel the Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday, Stefano Domenicali had announced that Formula 1 would also move on this front, joining the fundraising campaigns launched by the region and by the various municipalities and also supporting the staff of the AlphaTauri team, affected from the recent flood.

Moving from words to deeds, Formula 1 today announced that it has donated one million euros to the Region’s Territorial Security and Civil Protection Agency to support the relief operations organized in response to the severe floods in Emilia-Romagna .

In addition to the financial donation, Formula 1, the 10 teams and the organization of the Imola racetrack donated the food and water prepared for the Grand Prix to the food banks set up for people affected by the flood.

“I was born and raised in the wonderful lands of Emilia Romagna, a place that is experiencing some of the saddest moments in its history,” said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, who was born and raised in Imola.

“The situation facing the communities of the region is terrible, but I know that the resilience and passion of the people of this region, like many others in Italy, will prevail in this crisis”.

“We must do everything we can to support them during this difficult time and that’s why we’re donating to help relief efforts and that’s why we’re donating to help support relief efforts on the ground.”

“My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula 1 community, go out to all those affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work,” added Domenicali.