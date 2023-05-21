The floods that devastated Emilia Romagna hit hard the population of the region who in Romagna and in the province of Bologna have come to terms with the damage and a tragedy that will have consequences for a long time to come. The water and the mud didn’t leave a chance even for cars and among these also for some vintage jewels like this example of Lancia Delta whose photos have made the rounds on the web.

The photos of the Lancia Delta full of mud

According to what was reported by Club Alfa, which has published a series of shots of the iconic model of the Italian brand, the car would have been recovered after the water started to recede. As can be seen, the fact covered the Lancia Delta which will now require long and patient restoration work to bring it back to its former glory. It seems that the car has already been entrusted to a specialized workshop which will take care of taking care of the sports car from the Turin brand.

On to the restoration

A job that will take a long time but which should end in the best possible way, without the owner having to say goodbye to this jewel definitively. Being an older car than the current ones, without the most modern electronic equipment, beyond the necessary replacement of some components, the engine (if the car has not been started) should not have suffered irreparable damage. It will need to be disassembled and cleaned, just like the rest of this Delta Evoluzione Club HiFi.

Fundraising for the restoration

A fundraiser had even started online to support the owner of this specimen, complete with an IBAN for donations that could help him carry on the restoration work of his Delta, an initiative launched by Davide Cironi, a well-known figure in the automotive world . A story which, however, appears to be secondary to the immense tragedy that the populations involved are experiencing: also for tomorrow, Monday 22 May, the Civil Protection has issued the Red Alert for the serious hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities that have arisen in recent days despite the 48 hours of respite that the weather has granted. Meanwhile, there are 15 confirmed victims and almost 20,000 displaced people.