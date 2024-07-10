pictures

Helicopter flight on the “5” slope of the Cervinia ski area, which is the one that allows the return to the resort from the Plan Maison station. The images filmed by the Funivie del Cervino show the disaster caused in the night between Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June by violent and prolonged thunderstorms. The rain fell even above three thousand meters of altitude where it caused not only the melting of the snow but also massive landslides of moraine crests. The material that fell in an avalanche for about seven hundred meters hit the flattest part of the “5” slope damaging the 23 rods of the artificial snow system. The ground was ploughed deeply by debris for a length of two kilometers also uncovering the pipes of both the snow cannons and the main aqueduct of Cervinia which should not have suffered serious damage.



04:31