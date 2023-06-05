The flash flood

Flash flooding occurred on the streets of Mamak district near Ankara on Sunday 4 June. The event caused six injuries and severe damage to vehicles and shops. Water and mud from the surrounding road also caused a building in Yenimahalle’s ?entepe neighborhood to flood, resulting in overflowing balconies and damaging parapets. It is still uncertain whether there were people in the flooded apartments at the time of the accident, but the furnishings were washed away.



