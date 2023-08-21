The cancellation of this year’s GP

The heavy rainfall that hit Emilia-Romagna last May they were so violent that they pushed Formula 1, in common agreement with the organizers, to cancellation of the appointment of the world championship on the circuit of Imolawith the record number of 24 initial races on the calendar thus dropped to 23. A decision as painful as, unfortunately, inevitable, given the damage that a large part of the region had to deal with following the floods and landslides that occurred in the first half of the month.

Minardi and the goal for 2026

The racetrack ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ however, it will return to regularly welcome the Circus in 2024, in full compliance with the contract established with F1 which provides for the performance of the GP both next season and for the 2025 championship. However, following the cancellation of this year’s edition, the President of Formula Imola, Giancarlo Minardiis planning a project that involves adding an extra race weekend for 2026mainly in order to recover what was lost in 2023 following these natural events, therefore not linked to organizational errors.

The damage suffered

Minardi, founder of the homonymous team from Faenza then sold to Red Bull at the end of 2005 (formerly known as Toro Rosso and currently as AlphaTauri), initially summarized the damage that hit Emilia-Romagna to the microphones of RacingNews365with the work carried out to help companies and the local population: “We were very lucky that the circuit didn’t suffer any damage, but the same is not true for the rest of the region – commented – Faenza, for example, has suffered a lot of damage, and this has had a great impact on the local population. We immediately tried to give a lot of support during that period, with help from various foundations and numerous people, many of whom are passionate about racing, to whom I am still very grateful for the work they have done together. We have been able to support a lot of people in Emilia-Romagna, and this is still necessary because there are many businesses that have suffered such massive damage that they can’t even open. Slowly, therefore, we are understanding what the real damage is for the population and the region, which is very large”.

The hope of F1 and the organization for 2024

Limited to the hypothesis of adding a tender in the coming years, Minardi underlined its intentions as follows: “We therefore also hope for an ‘extra’ Grand Prix in the future – he added – for now we have a contract until 2025, but we would very much like to organize the GP also in 2026. This way we would be able to give something back to the region, which makes a lot of money from an F1 race. For the region, there is talk of around 270 million euros a year coming in thanks to the F1 race, so the race gives a big boost to Emilia-Romagna, where the Italian Motor Valley has also established itself. Next year is going to be an incredibly busy year for usbecause, for example, even the WEC extension will race on our circuit. It will be such a busy year that we are already working hard for the races to take place at the circuit next year. We are passionate and organize everything as perfectly as possible, which is why we are already preparing for the next big events.”