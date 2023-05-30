Mattarella in Emilia Romagna, the meeting with the flood victims between general enthusiasm and some controversy

“All of Italy is close to you and you will not be alone in the reconstruction which must be fast”. These are the words of the president Sergio Mattarella upon his arrival in Forlì – as the first institutional stop after the one “of the heart” in Modigliana – on the journey that will see him touch the devastation of flooded areas in Emilia Romagna.



The head of state also added: “This is a square that has seen many important moments and this is a challenging and difficult moment. I have seen how much there is to recover with courage and commitment and I know that you will succeed because this is the will of these districts. There is a need for a relaunch. It is a national need and you can rest assured that there will be all the continued support” the president of the Republic assures the population. “This is a demanding, difficult moment. I have seen many wounds of the territory. I know well how much, as regards many homes, many companies, the streets, it is to be taken up again with courage and decision to relaunch common life” Mattarella specified.

To welcome him in Modiglianafirst stop “of the heart” together with Forlì, a huge crowd. In the village devastated by landslides, the Head of State walked the damaged streets of the historic centre led by Mayor Jader Dardi. During the tour through the narrow streets of the town, Mattarella greeted the citizens who gave him applause and ovations. After, in Piazza Saffi in Forthere, the head of state was welcomed by some children who sang the famous hymn ‘Romagna Mia’. School groups with colored caps and waving tricolor flags show signs and drawings which they have prepared to greet the Head of State.

It hasn’t been missed either some controversy. “I am happy that the President of the Republic is also in the flooded areas today, as has been done by the entire government and as the Prime Minister has done twice. PIt’s a pity that today there is no one from the government to explain the critical issues to the Head of State, no one was invited. It doesn’t matter, the important thing is to get to the results”. So the Minister of Civil Protection and Marine Policies, Nello Musumecito Rainews24. When asked about the reason for this “absence”, however, the minister was unable to answer, sketching out: “I don’t know this, he wasn’t invited”.

The stages of the institutional journey of the head of state in Romagna

