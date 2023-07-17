South Korean President Yoon Sok-yol issued directives on Monday to make all possible efforts to deal with the damage caused by the torrential rains that the country has been exposed to for days, with the death toll rising to 39, including dozens of dead in a flooded tunnel.

The central and southern regions of the country have been subjected to heavy rains since Thursday, with the rainy season, which begins in late June, at its peak. The Interior Ministry also announced that nine people were missing and 34 injured.

Among the victims, 12 died in a tunnel in the central city of Cheongju where about 16 vehicles, including a bus, were submerged on Saturday, shortly after a dam collapsed on a nearby river due to heavy rain.

The president, who is currently on a visit abroad, held a teleconference to discuss the response to the disaster. He called on the authorities to make every effort to help people affected by the torrential rains, and pledged to provide support for recovery from the consequences of the disaster, including designating the affected areas as special disaster areas.