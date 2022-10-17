The death toll from recent floods in Nigeria has risen to 603, international news agencies reported on Monday. The West African country has been hit by its worst flooding in ten years. The water has now displaced more than 1.3 million people from their homes. Nigerian authorities warn that the storm is not over yet and advise people in low-lying areas to evacuate.

27 of the 36 states in the country have been affected by the floods. According to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, 82,000 houses and 110,000 hectares of agricultural land were completely destroyed. That could have consequences for food prices, Nigerian rice producers fear. The import of rice has been banned in Nigeria in order to stimulate local production. The United Nations World Food Program previously warned of food insecurity in the country.

The floods are the result of a heavy rainy season in Nigeria, which has about 206 million inhabitants. Since the beginning of summer, much more precipitation has fallen than usual. Because neighboring Cameroon recently opened the Lagdo dam to relieve pressure and drain excess water, the flooding has become even worse. The death toll stood at 500 before the weekend.

The centrally located city of Lokoja is one of the worst affected areas. Photo Afolabi Sotunde / Reuters A river near Lokoja has overflowed its banks due to the storm. Photo Afolabi Sotunde / Reuters Houses are under water in Lokoja. Photo Afolabi Sotunde / Reuters

boat accident

Last week, 76 people were killed in a boating accident in southeastern Anambra state. Because a major road in the area is under water, residents are forced to travel by boat. According to eyewitnesses, the engine failed shortly after sailing and the boat capsized.

Floods are more common in Nigeria, rivers regularly overflow during the rainy season. But severe weather on this scale is not common. The last time the floods were this bad was in 2012. When 363 people died and 2.1 million Nigerians lost their homes.