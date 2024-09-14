In Rumänien starben nach Starkregen mindestens vier Menschen in den Fluten. In den betroffenen Ortschaften in dem südosteuropäischen EU-Land erreichten die Wassermassen eine Höhe von bis zu 1,7 Metern, hieß es in Medienberichten.

Mehr Regen als bei Jahrtausendhochwasser 1997

Dauerregen lässt im Südwesten Polens die Flüsse anschwellen. Seit Freitagmorgen ist dort mehr Regen niedergegangen als beim sogenannten Jahrtausendhochwasser 1997. Landesweit sei die Alarmstufe an 47 Pegelmessstationen überschritten worden.

Regierungschef Donald Tusk appellierte am Abend an Bürger, sich rechtzeitig in Sicherheit zu bringen. Bei seinem Treffen mit Vertretern der Rettungskräfte in Nysa habe er gehört, dass es manchmal schwer sei, die Bürger zum Verlassen ihrer Häuser zu bringen. „Aber eine Stunde später oder fünf Stunden später ist eine Evakuierung vielleicht nicht mehr möglich“, sagte Tusk. Die Wettervorhersagen für die kommenden Stunden seien nicht optimistisch, so der Regierungschef weiter. Die Nacht werde eine „dramatische Herausforderung“.

Der Bürgermeister von Jarnoltowek ordnete die Evakuierung von Bewohnern an, deren Häuser unterhalb eines Staubeckens liegen. Dieses drohte überzulaufen. Die Einwohner von zwei benachbarten Dörfern, die an dem Fluss Zloty Potok liegen, wurden ebenfalls aufgerufen, sich in Sicherheit zu bringen. „Die Situation hat sich sehr zugespitzt, und das innerhalb weniger Minuten. Wir haben wirklich wenig Zeit“, sagte Bürgermeister Grzegorz Zawislak dem polnischen Nachrichtenportal Onet.

Die schlesische Stadt Oppeln richtet sich auf eine Flutwelle in der Oder ein. Der Wasserstand werde am Sonntagmorgen etwa fünf Meter betragen, teilte die Stadtverwaltung mit. Bis Montag könne er auf maximal sechs Meter steigen. Eine Gefahr für die Bevölkerung durch das Hochwasser bestehe derzeit nicht. Nach Angaben eines Sprechers der Stadt liegt der normale Wasserstand der Oder in Oppeln bei etwa vier Metern.

Auch Polens zweitgrößte Stadt Krakau kämpft nach starken Regenfällen mit Überschwemmungen. An 28 Stellen im Stadtgebiet könnten sich Bürger, die ihre Gebäude selbst schützen wollen, Sandsäcke abholen, schrieb die Stadtverwaltung auf X.

Überflutete Straßen in der Tschechischen Republik

In der tschechischen Hauptstadt Prag ist nach starken Regenfällen der Pegelstand der Moldau angestiegen. Der für Wasserwirtschaft zuständige Landwirtschaftsminister Marek Vyborny zeigte sich aber zuversichtlich: „Im Moment besteht für die Hauptstadt Prag keine Gefahr.“

On a pedestrian bridge in Brno, Czech Republic, people took a selfie with the raised water level of the Svratka River last Friday at their own risk. Pavel Weber/CTK/dpa

A state of emergency was declared in the eastern administrative region of Moravian-Silesian. Even small streams turned into raging torrents. In some places, people had to be brought to safety in boats. Pictures showed flooded streets with floating cars. The army was ready to help.

Municipalities in Austria declared disaster areas

In the flood areas in Austria, the flood situation is getting worse with persistent rain. This is what Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer told the ORF broadcaster in the evening. 24 communities have been declared disaster areas due to the risk of flooding. The situation is particularly precarious in the Waldviertel region in Lower Austria, north of Vienna. There, the Kamp, a tributary of the Danube, has already caused massive flooding, on a scale that only occurs every 100 years on average over the long term.

Further precipitation is expected during the night. The Ottenstein reservoir on the Kamp is in danger of overflowing. Since Monday, masses of water have been released there to increase the capacity for the expected rainwater. The limit is likely to be reached on Sunday, according to emergency services. Meteorologists are only expecting the weather to improve slightly during the course of Sunday.

First alarm level partly exceeded on the Elbe

There is also a risk of flooding in individual regions in Germany. In the afternoon, alarm level 1 (four meters) was exceeded in Schöna on the Elbe in Saxony. The waters are beginning to overflow and the situation is being constantly monitored. According to current forecasts, this is expected in Dresden early on Sunday morning. Emergency services there will continue to work on the partially collapsed Carola Bridge in the evening.

The flood peak is expected on Thursday, after which the water levels should fall again. For Riesa, a rise in the range of the guideline value for alarm level 3 is expected. This cannot be ruled out for Torgau either.

In Ivanèice, Czech Republic, the river Jihlava (German: Igel) is flooding. Uhlíø Patrik/CTK/dpa

Persistent rain east of the Elbe and Spree is also causing the rivers in eastern Saxony to swell. According to the map of the State Flood Center, alarm level 2 has been declared on the Neisse in Zittau with a water level of 2.48 meters. The authorities are appealing to residents to take precautions.

Brandenburg is also preparing for possible flooding. The currently forecast rainfall levels in the Czech Republic and Poland are comparable to those before the floods on the Oder in summer 2010 and could lead to correspondingly high water levels, according to a statement from the state environment ministry. At that time, large parts of eastern Central Europe were affected by flooding after days of rain and heavy thunderstorms in May and early June 2010.

There is a potential risk of flooding for Brandenburg. “If the high levels of rainfall predicted continue, a flood wave is likely to form on the Lusatian Neisse from Sunday to Monday and on the Oder and Elbe from the middle of next week,” said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Environment.

First closures in Passau

In the south and southeast of Bavaria, many people are filling sandbags after hours of rain because of the threat of flooding from rivers or the rising groundwater. In some places, rail connections are cancelled, underpasses are closed, and fields are flooded. In Passau, where three rivers meet, the first road closures were introduced in the old town in the afternoon, the city announced.

On the Danube in Austria, as here in Emmersdorf, the highest water level is expected for the night into Monday. Daniel Killinger/APA/dpa

According to the flood intelligence service, most of the rainfall forecast for the weekend in Bavaria has already fallen. The persistent rain has caused water levels to rise in the southeast of Bavaria from the Isar catchment area to the Bavarian Forest, and in some places there are minor overflows.