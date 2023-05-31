Recent circumstances and more and more relevant in frequency and intensityas floods, floods and landslidescontinue to cause damage to homes, vehicles and infrastructure. The last catastrophe happened in Emilia Romagnawho still fights with full damage to return to almost normality. It has not yet been precisely establishedextent of damage actual and costs to be sustained following floods and landslides caused by the flooding of rivers in the region.

Flood damage, who pays?

In case of damage caused by a floodthe responsibility Of cover coststhe of the damages may vary depending on the circumstances. However, in general, there are several possibilities funding sources to cover the damage caused by floods and obtain the necessary compensation:

Insurance against the weather: if you have an insurance policy that covers damage caused by floods, you can make an insurance claim to get compensation. However, it is important to note that insurance policies may have limitations and provisions that affect your coverage for flood damage. For example, in some flood-prone areas it may be necessary to take out a specific weather insurance policy in addition to the standard housing policy.

against the weather: if you have an insurance policy that covers damage caused by floods, you can make an insurance claim to get compensation. However, it is important to note that insurance policies may have limitations and provisions that affect your coverage for flood damage. For example, in some flood-prone areas it may be necessary to take out a specific weather insurance policy in addition to the standard housing policy. State aid : In the event of severe or disastrous flood situations, the government can provide financial assistance in the form of emergency aid or reconstruction grants. This aid may be available to both individuals and businesses affected by floods. However, the availability and extent of state aid can vary depending on government policies and resources.

: In the event of severe or disastrous flood situations, the government can provide financial assistance in the form of emergency aid or reconstruction grants. This aid may be available to both individuals and businesses affected by floods. However, the availability and extent of state aid can vary depending on government policies and resources. Disaster Management Funds : Some countries have disaster management funds that are set up to deal with emergency situations such as floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters. These funds are funded through government grants or other forms of funding and can be used to cover recovery and reconstruction costs after a flood.

: Some countries have disaster management funds that are set up to deal with emergency situations such as floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters. These funds are funded through government grants or other forms of funding and can be used to cover recovery and reconstruction costs after a flood. Local authorities responsibility: In some cases, if a flood was caused by an error or negligence in water planning or management by local authorities, legal actions can be taken to seek compensation from those responsible. However, these situations can be complex and require substantial evidence to prove negligence.

The first estimates they assess the extent of the damage around beyond 600 million euros to local infrastructures, but it could also lead to a few billion considering the damage in the surrounding hilly and mountainous areas. If to these the damages suffered by private individuals are added, the budget will only increase as the various reports reach the institutions. In fact, a will be nominated extraordinary commissioner who will have the task of making the necessary assessments to allocate the money for reconstruction.

One of the stretches of the A-1 already restored following the flood in Emilia Romagna

Who has responsibility on damages

Yes, because the Institutions themselves, such as municipalities, are held responsible for the maintenance and safety of road sections and public areas, and will consequently cover the costs of the rehabilitation. If instead Does the damage concern private property, such as a car?

Insurance pay for flood damage?

Have insurance coverage against damage caused by atmospheric circumstances, usually allows a partial or total reimbursement of damages (in case the vehicle is to be scrapped). In some lucky cases one can recover the full value of the car at the time of the occurrence even if it appears to be statistically unlikely.

Usually this policy is associated with the one that protects against vandalism, both optional compared to the mandatory RCA. So pay attention to type of insurance taken out and to the specific circumstances of the accident, why your policy may NOT cover all damages.

Damage caused by the flood in Emilia Romagna Damaged cars Flood damaged cars Van damaged by flood Totally submerged cars with extensive damage Flooded roads in Emilia-Romagna Cars submerged by the flood Car heavily damaged

Local public administrations do they pay for damages?

If the cause of the incident, it depended on one careless management by the authorities in chargeas owning or custodian entities, will fall back on the latter the responsibility to compensate for damage to the vehicle. For the owner of the vehicle, this will mean having to procure evidence and request, with legal support, compensation from the specific responsible body.

The state reimburse the damages?

In the event that the State declares the situation of natural disaster, will assume part of the reimbursement costs by assisting the local authorities economically. Or will help with tax relief, as in Emilia Romagna, where the national solidarity fund will block mortgages and tax collections.

Therefore, if the damages fall on the shoulders of the public administrations, the private citizen will have to fill in the request for compensation for damages

Claim for damages to cars to whom to do it

To place yourself in the best conditions to receive compensation, the owner of the damaged vehicle should as soon as possible (but always in absolute safety) obtain video or photo evidence of the conditions in which the car is found; as detailed and clear as possible.

The damage caused to cars by the flood in Emilia Romagna is enormous

It will be useful to procure testimonies of people who witnessed the whole event or who can testify about the conditions of the vehicle and the damages due to the flood.

Also establish the extent of the damages quickly through estimates and estimates, will help to economically measure the compensation.

Remember the importance of legal advice in embarking on the path of compensationsince usually the total refund rate is very low and the help of a professional can increase the chances.

We also remember to visit the page of the Emilia Romagna region for more information

You may also be interested in this content

👉 News news

👉 Curious news

👉 Traffic accident news

👉 News of ship and ferry fires

👉 Electric car accidents

👉 Car fire news

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK