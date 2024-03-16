Saturday, March 16, 2024
Flood | Dam gates in poor condition caused flooding in Järvenpää

March 16, 2024
The rescue service could not open the hatches because they were in such bad shape.

Branch River the hatches of the dam are stuck, which has caused the flood, the Central Uusimaa rescue service informs. Haarajoki Dam is located in Järvenpää.

“At the moment, the water level of the dam has risen a little. Towards the bell tower [mentäessä] the water has risen in the yard of one detached house,” says the fire supervisor on duty Tim Laine.

The water does not threaten the building, says Laine.

According to the resident, the water level has risen 30–40 centimeters during the day, Laine says. However, the rescue service has not confirmed the matter.

Emergency services couldn't get the hatches open because they are in such bad shape.

According to Laine, there used to be some kind of lift above the sluice gates, but it is no longer there.

According to the release, the person guarding the dam has been instructed to contact the ELY center and monitor the situation at the dam. The dam is owned by the family.

Laine says that the rescue service has been opening dam hatches last year as well.

There is no danger to bystanders from the situation, says Laine.

