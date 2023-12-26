DAccording to the emergency services, the flood situation in the flooded and largely cleared town of Windehausen in northern Thuringia has stabilized. The district of Heringen is still surrounded by floodwaters, but in some places there has already been a slight decrease in water, said the district fire director for Nordhausen, Daniel Kunze, on Tuesday. However, the all-clear cannot yet be given. Windehausen had to be completely evacuated on Christmas Day. Of the almost 500 residents, an estimated 100 are still in the town, according to Matthias Marquardt, mayor of the town of Heringen, to which Windehausen belongs. All other residents were staying with families, friends and acquaintances. When they can return is still unclear.

The flood situation continued to ease in Thuringia on Tuesday. The all-clear was also given in the particularly affected areas in southern Thuringia. Four water levels in southern and northern Thuringia were still above reporting level two: the Helme near Sundhausen, the Werra near Gerstungen as well as the Nahe near Hinternah and the lock near Rappelsdorf.

In Rinteln in the Schaumburg district of Lower Saxony, residents of a street right next to the city wall had to leave their houses in the morning. The city administration said only residents on the East-Contrescarpe road were affected. According to NDR, 108 residents were affected whose basements were full.

Where water levels continue to rise

Meanwhile, in the Harz Mountains, the Oker Dam reached its maximum capacity. The Braunschweig city administration announced that more water will now be released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters now flowed into the river. The city announced that the measure would further worsen the flood situation in Braunschweig. The wave is expected to arrive in the city late in the evening. The level at the Eisenbüttel weir, which stood at 132 centimeters, could increase by around ten percent. It is possible that the overflow at the dam will be opened further and the amount of water will continue to increase. However, it is assumed that the floods caused by the Oker and its tributaries were limited to the designated flood areas.

Residents along the Elbe also had to prepare for further rising water levels on Tuesday. According to the State Flood Center, alert level three should be reached in Schöna in Saxon Switzerland in the afternoon, and in Dresden this was expected this Wednesday morning. The reason is the melting snow and heavy rainfall in the Giant Mountains.

In contrast, declining water levels were reported in the Zwickauer and Freiberger Mulde areas. Alert level three out of four was only in effect at the Vereinigte Mulde in Bad Düben – with a downward trend. The flood peak passed through there on Tuesday. A strong increase is not expected for the next few days. However, the ground is saturated, meaning that smaller streams and rivers could quickly swell again if there is heavy rain.