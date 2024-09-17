Home World

From: Karolin Schaefer

After heavy rainfall, there is still a risk of flooding in Austria. Places are still cut off from the outside world. There is also a risk of landslides.

Vienna – Persistent rainfall has caused chaos in Austria in recent days. Numerous dykes have broken and entire towns have been cut off from the outside world. Even though the rain is gradually easing, the danger is not over yet.

“It’s not over yet”: There is still a risk of flooding in Austria

The state of Lower Austria is particularly affected. As the news portal heute.at reported that 26 communities are still cut off from the outside world, while 22 communities have no drinking water. Supermarkets were also temporarily closed due to “technical problems” and “limited accessibility”.

Seven places in the Tullnerfeld had to be evacuated on the night of Tuesday (September 17). There are also concerns about further dam breaks, especially in the Tullnerfeld, in the St. Pölten area and in the Pielachtal. “There is a high risk of dam breaks,” said the authorities. However, the water levels are slowly falling again. At one point, 140 people were stuck on a Danube steamer.

There is also a risk of flooding along the Leitha in the Neusiedl am See district. “It’s not over yet,” warned the state media service on Tuesday morning. A flood wave is expected in Nickelsdorf in the afternoon. “As of now, everything is fine, we expect the wave in the afternoon,” said Mayor Gerhard Zapfl to the Burgenland People’s Newspaper.

In Austria, persistent rain and flooding have caused chaos. © Helmut Fohringer/dpa

In contrast, the situation in Styria seems to be calming down. “One can definitely speak of an easing of the situation,” quoted the Small newspaper the meteorologist Fritz Wölfelmaier. The situation in Vienna also eased. The flooding in the Vienna River receded. In Salzburg there were only isolated fire service operations during the night to Tuesday.

“Incredibly large damage”: After persistent rain, landslides now threaten in Austria

Clean-up work is underway in many places. There is “incredibly large damage throughout the country,” Governor Stephan Pernkopf told the news agency APABut the work will probably take weeks and months. There is “a great deal of human suffering, a great deal of financial suffering,” said Lower Austria’s Prime Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP). The extent of the damage cannot yet be estimated.

However, given the ground has been softened by the rain, landslides and mudslides are to be expected – especially in Lower Austria. Thomas Glade, an expert in geomorphology, risk prevention and disaster protection at the University of Vienna, is “very sure that many landslides and mudslides have already occurred or will occur in the future.” Added to this is the unexpected onset of winter in Austria with fresh snow. If it gets warmer over the weekend as predicted, there is a risk of snow melting. Four people have died in the floods in Austria so far. (kas/AFP/dpa)