After heavy rains in Russia, rescuers drove around in lifeboats to save local residents. © SNA/Imago

After a dam burst in Russia, several places had to be evacuated. Heavy rains meant that a dam could not withstand.

Ussuriysk – In several European countries there are currently repeated violent storms with heavy rain. In addition to Austria, Slovenia and Croatia, Russia has now also been hit, and several places are under water there.

Heavy rain causes dam bursting in Russia

After severe flooding and the resulting bursting of a dam in the far east of Russia, several towns had to be evacuated. As Oleg Mitrofanov, mayor of the city of Spassk-Dalni, wrote on Telegram, the situation is “tense.” This is mainly because the water level is expected to rise quickly. In addition to Spassk-Dalni, other places in the Primorye region are also affected by the floods.

Videos on social media show the extent of the heavy rains. Among other things, you can see how masses of water flow through the streets, and some residents were rescued with inflatable boats. In the city of Ussuruysk, further southwest, it had previously rained heavily, according to the authorities, 133 millimeters of rain fell from the sky. In the region of Russia, this is otherwise the amount of a month.

Levels of two rivers in Russia rose by more than 400 meters

A dam built specifically to stop flooding broke as a result of the heavy rains. The reason for the heavy rain was the typhoon “Khanun”, which had previously raged in Japan. In Russia, the levels of the Razdolnaya and Rakovka rivers rose by 300 and more than 400 meters, respectively. A state of emergency was subsequently declared in nine towns in the Primorye region.

Although the streets are flooded in many places, cars are still driving there, as can be seen in some Telegram videos. So far, nothing is known about possible injuries or deaths, nor how many people have already been brought to safety. (rd with dpa)