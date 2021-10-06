The Municipality, through a post on Facebook on Tuesday, thanked the firefighters “for never having left us alone” adding: “there are, instead, very heavy absences, but they will face each other in due time”

Genoa – The bad weather that hit Liguria on Monday sparked the controversy between the Ligurian governor Giovanni Toti and the mayor of Rossiglione Katia Piccardo, who complained that she was left alone in the emergency. “I heard some screeching a little out of tune, even exaggerated, I believe that a serious mayor should not use the bad weather that hit its citizens to carve out moments of visibility “, the president of the Liguria Region said today on the sidelines of a public meeting, commenting on the mayor’s outburst.” working on a land reorganization plan that the Liguria Region has never had. – Toti underlines – A mayor has carved out moments of visibility for which he evidently feels the need, a need that he does not have with regard to the Region since this morning the regional councilor for Infrastructures and Civil Protection Giacomo Giampedrone was in Rossiglione to do damage recognition as we always do “.

Yesterday, the Municipality of Roussillon, through a post on Facebook, thanked the firefighters “for never leaving us alone” – reads the post – “there are, however, very heavy absences, but they will face each other in due time” . “We also had to take care of emergencies that did not compete with us, we even put men on a landslide “, the mayor Piccardo also said.

“No municipality has ever been left alone by the Region, – replied Toti – neither in the immediate emergency because we have already said that we will ask for the recognition of the state of emergency, nor with our mobile column of Civil Protection, the volunteers and a gigantic plan for securing the territory that has invested in Liguria perhaps over a billion euros in the last five years. I believe that some mayors with particularly strong polemic verve and some connected egolatry should have a picture a little more real than reality. I understand the difficulties, but the rain does not allow anyone to say inaccuracies “.

On Toti’s words he intervenes the Ligurian PD who in a note comments: “The attacks of the president of the Liguria Region against a mayor, who has suffered a flood of historical proportions, are simply shameful. and one on Draghi and Salvini, you accuse someone of egolatry and the search for visibility sounds surreal “. A joint note was signed by the regional secretary Simone Farello, by the president of the regional assembly Cristina Lodi, by the secretary of the Genoese Pd Simone D’Angelo, by the regional group leader Luca Garibaldi and by the group leader in the Genoa city council Alessandro Terrile. “It sounds even more out of place, especially because it is a response to a request for help and support from a community that has not yet received a response from the competent bodies, starting with the Region – adds the Democratic Party -. The mayor di Rossiglione did well to ask the Region to account for her actions. To her and to all the mayors who are asking for help goes our closeness, solidarity and our commitment at all levels. Toti should apologize and stop arguing about everything, and give active support to Roussillon and the other Municipalities, quickly, without looking at the political color, which should never count, much less when you are in the middle of the mud “.