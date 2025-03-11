The Tajo Hydrographic Confederation (CHT), autonomous body attached to the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco), has updated on Monday the relationship of the capacity stations that exceed the red warning threshold, which are already a total of 15 distributed: seven in the community of Madrid, six others in Guadalajara, one in Toledo and one in Cáceres.

Specifically, the red level notice refers to “very dangerous” hydrological situations, with probable flood of inhabited areas and important communication roads, being advisable to strengthen the protection measures and the exposed goods.

In this way, in the Community of Madrid Henares stations in pimples are found in red warning; the Jarama in Improved-San Fernando; Jarama in San Fernando; ROEA ALGETE; ROEA Bridge Titulcia; ROEA BRIDGE FOTOR; and ROEA Aldea del Fresno.

Other other are found in this situation Six capacity stations in the province of Guadalajara: The Henares River in the Azud de Humanes, Roea Humanes, the Humanes in Guadalajara, El Tajuña in Armuña, Reoe Loranca and Jara in Valdepeñas.

For its part, in the province of Toledo The Phadarrama capacity station in Barruelos-Bargas is in red warning.

Finally, in the province of Cáceres The red notice affects the Alagón capacity station in Coriathe CHT has reported, as a competent body in monitoring hydrological information in the field of Tajo demarcation.

Reservoir situation

In addition, eight state reservoirs are unpacking with significant flows in the demarcation, including San Juan, which unpacks 277 cubic meters per secondand chopped, which does it at 300 cubic meters per second, both in the Community of Madrid.

The aforementioned publicly owned reservoirs are unpacking in anticipation that in the next few days the rains can continue increasing their protection capacity. They have the ability to laminate the large volumes of water in avenue situations such as the one produced in recent days by reducing the risk of floods and damage downstream.

Unpublished “unpublished” in Alcorlo

For its part, the Hydrographic Confederation of the Tajo has begun on Monday to unpack water from the half -background drains of the Alcorlo dam, in the province of Guadalajara, given the flood of embalmed water at this point, which has exceeded 80% of its capacity, that is, the 170 cubic hectometers. At the moment, he has not altered the thirties of inhabitants of San Andrés del Congosto, a town neighboring the swamp, who had been urged to leave their homes, but finally this possibility has been ruled out.

This unpublished is unpublished in this swamp that was inaugurated in 1978, since More than a quarter of a century goes back to find a similar milestonewhen a preventive opening of the drains was caused to verify their correct operation.

According to statements to the media of the Vice Minister of Local Administration of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, Eusebio Robles, The drain is being carried out with a maneuver that will emit water at 4.3 cubic meters per second and will increase up to a maximum of 50.3 cubic meters per second at 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

The Deputy Minister explained that the increase in flow is not expected to reach the city of Guadalajara until this Tuesday morning and stressed that, as for the areas affected by this uncontery, “we are always talking about flood areas, We are not talking about risk to areas where there are homes“

Evacuation Plan

The residents of the town of San Andrés del Congosto will remain, for the moment, in their homes And they will not evacuate the town in the face of the water level of the Alcorlo reservoir, in which “less water is entering”, which has made the neighbors stay in their town at least this Monday.

This has been detailed by the mayor, Consuelo Gil, in statements to Europa Presspointing out that “The entire evacuation plan is prepared” And the neighbors know where they are going to go and “everything is organized”, but “it seems that today it will not be” the day the neighbors have to leave their homes before the unrest of this swamp.

Gil explained that the residents of the municipality are “calmer” and think that “There is not so serious” In the situation but, despite that feeling of tranquility, “by prevention” in San Andrés del Congosto everything is prepared for evacuation, which would be towards the town of Cogolludo. “It is not disposable” That the neighbors have to finally leave the risk of the Alcorlo reservoir, the mayor has sentenced.