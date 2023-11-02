Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

The city of Venice surprisingly had to protect itself from flooding on Tuesday. The sea level around the city rose exceptionally high.

Venice – The famous tourist city of Venice on Italy’s northern coast had to protect itself from severe flooding on Tuesday (October 31). Using the special “Mose” mechanism for flood protection, flooding that often occurs in the lagoon city was avoided. Official city data showed that the water level on the southern dam of the “Lido di Venezia” rose to 154 centimeters above normal on Tuesday night. Without the protection system, the historic center of Venice would have been in danger, as St. Mark’s Square would be flooded at 80 centimeters above normal.

Venice is fighting against flooding again – city activates “Mose” system due to risk of flooding

In view of the rising water level, the city activated the flood protection gates, which are part of the “Mose” system (Modulo Sperimentale Elettromeccanico), early on Monday evening. The system consists of 78 yellow steel caps installed at four entrances to the lagoon. In the event of flooding, they are filled with compressed air and rise to prevent seawater from entering the city. The billion-dollar project first went into operation in 2020 and has since helped protect Venice from flooding on several occasions. However, it also brings freight traffic in the city to a standstill and is therefore controversial.

Venice has had less success in the past: in 2021, despite the “Moses” system, St. Mark’s Square was flooded. (Archive image) © Andrea Merola/Imago

The greatest risk of flooding for Venice is especially in autumn, when rain and storms cause water levels in the region to rise. The invading salt water from the sea poses a serious threat to the city’s historic buildings. The last extremely high water level was measured in November 2022 and reached 1.70 meters above normal. Meanwhile, the historic flood of the century in Venice took place in 1966, when the water rose to 194 centimeters.

Flooding in Venice could increase significantly in the future

The current high water level was attributed to the strong Scirocco wind, which became increasingly stronger on Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, live images from the city, which is popular with tourists, showed people walking across St. Mark’s Square – but the square was not under water. Large influxes of tourists represent an additional problem for Venice, which is why the city most recently decided on consequences for tourist visits from 2024.

Experts have been warning for some time about increasing flooding in the world-famous city, which may be due to climate change but has yet to be scientifically confirmed. Climate researcher Anders Levermann said in a 2019 interview with the Time: “The warmer we make the planet, the more powerful heavy rain events will become and the higher sea levels will rise. All of this could have increased the flooding in Venice.” Experts expect sea levels worldwide to rise steadily in the coming years. “Venice will definitely go under,” Levermann made it clear back then. But that could theoretically take hundreds of years.

This article was created using machine assistance and carefully checked by editor Nadja Zinsmeister before publication.