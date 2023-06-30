During Annapurna Interactive’s Showcase, an event dedicated to upcoming indie games published by Annapurna Interactive, a new trailer For Flock, the new game from the creators of Hohokum and I Am Dead. You can see the video below.

Flock is a cooperative multiplayer game in which players take on the role of a flying shepherd who must lead his flock of creatures. The idea behind the game is to celebrate the beauty of flight and discovery. We will have a small group of winged sheep and we will have to raise them and take them to new pastures. In the meantime we will also be able to discover a series of secrets hidden inside the mountains.

Over the course of the game, in Flock, we will be able to expand our flock finding new creatures and also shearing wool to make garments such as hats, sweaters and socks. Some creatures will be very rare and elusive. Furthermore, we will also have to decide whether to keep them all for ourselves or share them with our friends.

Flock is expected for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. At the moment no release date is known.