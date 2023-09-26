Due to the strong storm that flooded a region in central Greece, a flock of sheep had to look for food inside a greenhouse where medical marijuana was grown.

According to the testimony of a farmer in the area, The sheep ate up to 100 kilos of the crops and it was thanks to the strange behavior of the animals that people realized what had happened.

Sheep eat 100 kilos of marijuana

According to local media, the greenhouse owner was shocked upon learning that a flock of sheep had eaten their medical marijuana crop, which had also been severely damaged by flooding and bad weather.

“We were hot, we lost a lot of our production. We had the floods, we lost another piece. And the best part? After all this, a flock of sheep entered the premises and began to eat what was left.. Honestly, I don’t know what to say,” explained the owner of the crop.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry”he emphasized.

Consequences of floods in Greece

The floods have generated a hard blow for livestock and agricultural productionnot only from the region but from the entire country.

That is how more than one hundred thousand animals were affected due to the storms that devastated Thessaly and parts of Central Greece, as they have died due to hunger and the conditions that afflict the sector.

Given this, the mayor of Tyrnavos, Yiannis Kokouras, commented that there must be Immediate help in feeding animalsbecause if not, the livestock that survived the disaster will disappear.

In addition, he emphasized that rural roads were destroyed and several hectares of farmland are under tons of water.

