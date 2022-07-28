Annapurna Showcase presented a new game called Flock. But what should we do in this game?

Flock is a cooperative multiplayer where players play as flying shepherds, each focusing on their respective and unique flock of adorable flying creatures. The game is an ode to the joy of flight and discovery. Starting with a small flock of winged sheep, it will be up to the player to raise them and make them soar to new pristine pastures. Along the way, they will discover the secrets of the beautiful mountains and their wild creatures.

Bizarre flying creatures. Are they fish? Birds? Snakes? It is a real mystery. However, they are mostly sociable and with a minimum of skill you will be able to attract them to your flock. As your flock grows and your sheep’s coat thickens, you can use the wool from the shearing to make hats, sweaters and even socks.

Flock doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be available on PC, console and Xbox Game Pass on day one.