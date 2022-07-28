Flock was announced with a trailer during the’Annapurna Interactive Showcase: this is the new title developed by Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg, coming out no one knows when on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, free on Game Pass.

Featuring a minimal, low poly graphic style, the game seems to offer a relaxing and focused flying experience on interacting with friends, as the subtitle “Gather Your Friends” emphasizes, but the video basically it doesn’t explain anything.

What we see is a colorful and cartoonish worldinhabited by many strange and funny creatures, but the character we control is a boy who rides a huge bird and flies around, gradually aggregating other animals.

Since the title does not yet have a period of exit official, we imagine that over the next few months we will find out more about the kind of experience it aims to offer.