An unusual photo literally turns the heads of thousands of users on Facebook. “The floating stone” seems to be hanging in the sky.

Stuttgart – A huge rock seems to hang down from the blue sky. Trees rise up under the gray rock, which are reflected in a lake. At first glance, Daniel Bohn’s photo causes a lot of confusion. “The floating stone” is what the photographer called his work – and it actually looks as if the stone has been mysteriously brought into a flying state.

In reality, however, the picture is playing with a simple trick: David Bohn simply turned it upside down. The almost rectangular stone lies in a lake in which the surroundings are almost perfectly reflected. The trees, the sky, the white streaks of clouds – everything is just a reflection. To be able to recognize this, the viewer has to twist his head a little – or simply turn his screen upside down. “Sometimes you have to change your view of how you look at things,” writes David Bohn on the Facebook group “Beautiful Baden-Württemberg”.

With the “floating stone”, the amateur photographer wants to contribute “something positive at this time”

The amateur photographer published the photo in the public group on the social network. Within a very short time, “The Floating Stone” gathered thousands of positive reactions and comments from many people from Baden-Württemberg. “Lately I have been able to make many people happy with my photos – my aim is to contribute something positive during this time,” the photographer told BW24.

Time and again, photographers delight with pictures from Baden-Württemberg during the corona pandemic. That’s how it started last year Hobby photographer a sky phenomenon over Pforzheim* a. And not just since the pandemic have there been some places that are now deserted. Around the State capital Stuttgart* there are numerous secret places that hardly anyone knows*.

“Floating stone”: Usually weddings take place at the lake

The place where David Bohn recorded his “floating stone” is currently quieter than usual. According to the amateur photographer, the photo was taken during a tour around the Bühlhau pond near the community of Althütte (Rems-Murr district). The biotope is not only used by walkers for relaxing hikes, but usually also as an idyllic wedding location in nature for prospective married couples. Daniel Bohn’s photo was taken directly at Trauplatz. Currently there are due to the Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg* but no weddings take place.

"Since I especially like to record reflections, whether on lakes, puddles or streams, and there was a wonderful reflection at the Bühlhauweiher, I took the photo," says Daniel Bohn. The idea of ​​turning the photo upside down is not his own. He has already seen similar pictures on Facebook several times. "When looking through my photos afterwards, the memory caught up with me to turn the stone upside down – in keeping with the current crazy times," says the photographer. "However, I would never have thought that the photo would be so popular."