Home page World

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

On the roof of the opera in Oslo's Bjørvika district: The former problem area is now a model district. © Peter Sieben

The area around the Oslo fjord was once disreputable, noisy and dirty. Today there are modern museums and chic residential buildings here. But the development is not over yet.

Oslo – The almost naked man only stands on the bank for a short time, then he gets serious: panting loudly, he plunges his massive body deeper and deeper into the ice-cold water. The swans and ducks around him hardly pay any attention to him, they already know it. In fact, it is now part of everyday life for the people of Oslo to take a dip in their fjord every now and then, explains Stein Kolstø: “You have to go straight to the sauna afterwards. That's the trick.” On this icy morning, the director of the city's planning office leads a tour of Bjørvika, the new district of Norway's capital Oslo, of which they are particularly proud.

Once an ugly industrial wasteland, now a cultural center: Bjørvika in Oslo then and now View photo series

New district of Oslo: A sauna with a real wood fire floats in the fjord

Anyone who steps outside Oslo Central Station is right in the middle of it all: modern museums, an opera house that looks like a glacier and a long sea fjord that reflects the infinity of Norway's winter sky. And there are actually floating saunas on the water. With real wood fire. A place to be amazed when you see it for the first time – and to feel good when you live here.

Inaccessible industrial site in the middle of the capital of Norway

The people of Oslo like to swim in their fjord. © Peter Sieben

That was not always so. Until well into the 1990s, the entire district was an inaccessible industrial site. The fjord had nothing to do with the actual city; a highway cut it off from the rest. A railway line ran along the water and on the banks of the fjord were port terminals, containers and old warehouses. “It wasn't a pleasant area here. It was loud, full of smog and not safe,” says Stein Kolstø.

There was a large shipyard for a long time in Aker Brygge, on the other side of the fjord, where chic offices are now housed in restored historic warehouses along a promenade. It closed in 1982 when the shipbuilding industry moved to Asia. “That was the first time we thought about how we could integrate the fjord into the city,” says Kolstø.

Stein Kolstø, director of the planning office in Oslo. © Peter Sieben

The first feasibility studies were carried out and in 2000 the city decided on a Fjordcity strategy. The container terminals were relocated further south and the expressways were moved underground. Where 70,000 cars once raced along the road every day is now a unique place of peace: the ultra-modern Deichman Library, which has received the “World’s Best Library” award from the trade association IFLA. It was opened in 2020. Inside: lots of wood, modern relaxation rooms with lounge furniture, a cinema and restaurants.

World's best library, Munch Museum and Oslo Opera House in one place

And at the top, panoramic windows offer a spectacular view of the fjord and the opera, whose snow-white roof you can walk on. The library is open until late in the evening and many young Oslo residents use the building as a meeting place. And just around the corner is the new Munch Museum, where thousands of tourists come to see the “Scream” by Norway's most famous painter, Edvard Munch, every day. People were almost surprised that the cultural landscape had developed so much in the district, says planning expert Stein Kolstø.

The project was expensive, “damned expensive,” as Kolstø says. The investment in the new cultural institutions alone cost 16 billion Norwegian crowns, which is equivalent to around 1.5 billion euros. “An important prerequisite is of course our oil-smeared economy, that’s what I call it,” said the planner. Once the poorhouse of Europe, Norway developed into one of the richest countries in the world in the 1970s thanks to its oil exports. A large portion of the income from the oil business ends up in the state oil fund, which continues to grow. “Not every Norwegian is rich from oil, but as a society we have a lot of resources to invest in projects like this,” explains Kolstø.

Oslo's Opera is shaped like a glacier growing into the fjord. © Peter Sieben

The Fjord City project is not yet finished. “The development will definitely take another 40 years.” 9,000 new apartments will soon be built. Currently, mainly wealthy people live in the Bjørvika area. “But we have noticed that the socio-economic picture is now becoming more homogeneous.” Stein Kolstø believes: “In 30 years you will hardly notice any difference between the neighborhoods.”

Transparency note: IPPEN.MEDIA was invited to Oslo by the Norwegian embassy in Berlin.