By Jonathan Saul

LONDON (Reuters) – The risk of finding floating mines on the Black Sea’s main shipping lane is increasing dangers for merchant ships sailing in the region, and governments must ensure safe passage to keep supply chains running, officials say. maritime.

The Black Sea is essential for the transport of grains, oil and derivatives. Its waters are shared by countries like Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Turkey, as well as Ukraine and Russia, which have been at war since President Vladimir Putin invaded their southern neighbor on February 24.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of laying mines in the Black Sea, and in recent days Turkish and Romanian military dive teams have deactivated stray mines in their waters.

The union of the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) and the Joint Bargaining Group of maritime employers said they are trying to find ways to ensure that seafarers and their ships do not become “collateral damage in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine”.

Two sailors have been killed and five cargo ships have been hit by projectiles – which have sunk one – off Ukraine’s coast since the start of the conflict, maritime officials said.

