From: Patrick Mayer

A cargo ship carrying Russian ammonium nitrate is off the Norwegian coast. The authorities in Norway are worried – because of memories of Beirut.

Tromsö – It is nothing new: In the Ukraine war, Norway in Northern Europe is looking at its neighbor Russia with suspicion. The Moscow regime of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin has finally demonstrated its imperialism by attacking Ukraine in violation of international law.

Freighter carrying Russian ammonium nitrate seeks refuge on Norwegian coast

A recent incident has raised concerns among the authorities in Oslo and the NATO defence alliance. An international cargo ship flying the flag of Malta is reportedly anchored off the Norwegian coast in a damaged condition. According to the American news magazine Newsweek presumably 20,000 tons of Russian ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive and dangerous substance.

The transport ship had left the port of the Russian city of Kandalaksha (Murmansk Oblast), which is located about 135 kilometers east of the Finnish border, with the ammonium nitrate on board in the direction of Las Palmas on the Canary Islands (Spain). On August 22nd, Newsweek However, writes that the freighter sought refuge from a storm on the border between the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea in Tromsø, Norway, on September 3rd.

It came from Russia: Norwegian Coast Guard expels freighter due to risk of explosion

This was reported by the Norwegian online newspaper The Barents Observer reported. The cargo ship named “Ruby” allegedly suffered damage to the propeller, hull and rudder due to the storm. This information cannot be independently verified. The Norwegian coast guard finally ordered the freighter to leave the port in Tromsø due to growing concerns about the safety of local residents, wrote the Norwegian online news portal. This is because the ship’s berth was said to be near the university campus, the university hospital and hundreds of dormitories in the city of 42,000 inhabitants.

The danger behind it: Ammonium nitrate is considered a potentially explosive substance that is used in agriculture in fertilizers, but also in explosives. A look back: On August 4, 2020, 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the Lebanese port of Beirut in the eastern Mediterranean. The accident cost the lives of 218 people. The clear cause is still unclear. The Norwegian police did not want to expose the residents of Tromsø to this potential danger, it is reported.

On August 4, 2020, 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut. 218 people were killed. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

NATO member Norway: Fear of an attack by Vladimir Putin’s Russia

Explosive: Newsweek quotes the open source X-account “Auonsson”, according to which the “damaged fertilizer ship/floating bomb (depending on your point of view) Ruby” is currently located in Andenes in the northern Norwegian municipality of Andøy. Explosive: The Andøya flystasjon air base, which the defense alliance NATO operated until mid-2023, is very close by. Today, the military base serves as a reserve base for the Norwegian Air Force in the event of an emergency, as it is called in military jargon. In other words, should a military conflict arise.

The concerns in the Scandinavian country, which is small in terms of population (5.5 million), are enormous regarding its Russian neighbor. The TV and current streaming series (including ARTE) “Occupied”, which was broadcast in Scandinavia in three seasons between September 2015 and December 2019, had fictitiously played out a possible occupation of Norway by Russia. And: At the beginning of 2024, the Norwegian commander General Eirik Kristoffersen warned his compatriots more urgently than ever about a possible attack by Vladimir Putin’s Russia. (pm)