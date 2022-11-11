Float, the exoskeleton-robot that helps to carry out the exercises for rehabilitation. Then the opportunities (and boundaries) of artificial intelligence in the health field. Again, anorexia and bulimia: not tantrums, but serious illnesses. And rare lymphomas: it was Paolo Corradini, a hematologist at the University of Milan, who explained how to identify them. All this was discussed yesterday in the first 8 meetings at Tempo della Salute, the event organized by Corriere della Sera – Corriere Salute and which takes place, until Sunday, at the Museum of Science and Technology in Milan.

11 am, we start with Float, a 2 million euro prototype of an exoskeleton made in Italy. It is a mechanical cage worn on stage by one of the designers who simulated a patient who must undergo rehabilitation after a shoulder injury. The guinea pig stretches out his arms, moves his fingers and manages to tie his shoes. Ergonomic bodice and braces help him, following the instructions sent by a physiotherapist with a touch screen. Using software, the equipment (created by Rehab Technologies Iit – Inail, the joint laboratory between the Italian Institute of Technology and the Inail Motor Rehabilitation Center in Volterra) learns how to manipulate the patient by collecting all the instructions. Today Float can repair injured joints, but in the future it can help those with motor dysfunctions due to strokes and neurodegenerative diseases.

2.00 pm: we talk about bulimia and anorexia and how to recognize the eating disorders that afflict 3 million Italians. the deputy editor of Corriere della Sera Fiorenza Sarzanini to recall how, during the pandemic, an already worrying phenomenon exploded with a significant increase in the number of cases affecting adolescents, adults and, alarmingly, even children. For this reason the journalist, with Laura Dalla Ragione, head of the eating disorders network of the USU Umbria 1, after seeing the situation worsening, made a podcast and wrote a book, Hungry for love (Solferino editions). Too many families have remained alone, neglected, because all – explains Sarzanini – were concentrated on Covid. To make myself heard, I put myself into the game, telling of when I suffered from anorexia at the age of 23, losing 15 kilos in 10 months.

4 pm: the turn of the lungs and tips to keep them efficient illustrated, to combat stress through good breathing, by Mike Maric, former world champion in freediving and Lisa Migliorini, physiotherapist, runner and influencer

Finally, Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit: spoke about the One health approach as a function of the prevention of new pandemics: Human health strictly connected to that of animals and the environment. good to remember.