Charging stations that blatantly resemble a petrol pump. Easy to use, but above all with a psychological impact that helps the nostalgic motorist to overcome the stress of electric recharging.

The idea comes from Canada

The idea comes from a company called Flo based in Quebec City, Canada, which has developed a new fast charging point very similar in many details to traditional fuel dispensing stations.

Flo, how is the column that looks like a petrol station

Two long extensible cables that descend from above exactly like petrol pipes, the lighting as in traditional stations, the 12-inch touch screen that refers to the displays of the old pumps, a credit card reader and that’s it .

The target

The precise name is Flo Ultra and production should begin next year in Auburn Hills (also home to Stellantis) where the company has its own plant. However, Flo has a link with General Motors which has chosen this company to supply level 2 electric vehicle chargers to its dealer community charging program announced in 2021. The goal? Add 40,000 columns in a few years’ time, especially in poorly served areas.