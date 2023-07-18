Home page World

Magnus Hoppe

From NRW directly to the sea – Flixtrain would like to make this possible for its customers soon. The train will soon be rolling twice a day to the Dutch coast.

NRW – The offer from flixtrain will soon be larger and include one more cross-border train. If everything goes according to plan, NRW citizens can look forward to a direct connection between a city in the Ruhr area and a Dutch port city with a sandy beach railtech.com reported (further news from NRW on RUHR24).

From NRW directly to the sea: New Flixtrain connection planned

Since 2018 is flixtrain traveling on German tracks throughout Germany. Similar to the sister company Flixbus should be loud railtech.com now the trains also go to international destinations. A connection between the North Rhine-Westphalia city of Oberhausen and the Dutch metropolis of Rotterdam is planned as the first route to cross a national border.

Already in May of this year flixtrain submitted an application to the competent authority in Holland and provided rail capacities ProRail requested. However, the company is still competing with the Dutch railway company for the free capacities Aerial Lower Rhine reported.

Flixtrain connects NRW city and Holland metropolis: Then the first trains should run

Setting up such a connection takes time, so the route is scheduled to go into operation in the second half of 2024. On railtech.com It is further read that the target start date for the connection between NRW and Holland is November 10, 2024. If the surcharge flixtrain goes, so the first trains could soon run on the route between Oberhausen and Rotterdam, as reported by RUHR24.

From NRW by train to the sea: popular Dutch cities as stopovers

On the website lok-report.de timetables for the train connection between Oberhausen and Rotterdam have now appeared. Twice a day the newly furnished flixtrain According to the plans, depart from the NRW city in the direction of Holland and vice versa. A little more than three hours travel time between the start and destination station.

On the way to its destination, the train from North Rhine-Westphalia is to stop in popular cities in Holland. Stopovers are planned in Emmerich, Amsterdam, Arnhem, Utrecht and The Hague. The train then continues from Rotterdam Central Station to the stadium in Rotterdam and from here sets off again in the direction of Oberhausen.

These are the planned departure times of the route between NRW and Holland

The train is said to be loud from the North Rhine-Westphalia city of Oberhausen lok-report.de depart at 8.35am and 4.35pm and arrive at the Rotterdam Stadion terminus at 11.49am and 7.49pm.

From Holland in the other direction it then starts at 8.15 a.m. and 4.15 p.m. The target arrival times in Oberhausen are 11:24 a.m. and 7:24 p.m. It remains to be seen whether the plans will be implemented.