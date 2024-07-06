Next stop, if nothing comes up, is Spandau!” Have you ever heard such a train announcement on a regular long-distance rail service? So much awareness of contingency, so much casually communicated feeling for imbalances and dangers, just for the possibility of them? “We are stopping on the open track, hopefully we can continue immediately!” At Flixtrain, it is part of the style of the staff in sweatpants to believe that anything is possible at any time. No one should be lulled into a false sense of security here. No more promises should be made here than can be delivered. That is why the exit side, whether right or left, is presented as a kept promise: “We are reaching Wolfsburg main station, exit left as promised!” The announcements are usually difficult to understand, technically defective, as if they were being corrupted by jammers. In this respect, they are not linked to any promise.