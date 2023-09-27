From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/27/2023 – 17:00

FlixBus will have trips to 7 states and 10 cities in the Northeast, working in partnership with the Cathedral. The promotion was announced by the company on Monday, 26th. Tickets are sold for the promotional value of R$ 9.99 for purchases until October 15th.

Promotional tickets are available on the lines: Recife (PE) – Fortaleza (CE), Recife (PE) – João Pessoa (PB) and Recife (PE) – Feira de Santana (BA), including all intermediate stops, such as Natal ( RN), Maceió (AL), Aracaju (SE) and Salvador (BA). In total, there are 23 route possibilities.

The Recife (PE) x João Pessoa (PB) x Natal (RN) x Mossoró (RN) x Aracati (CE) x Fortaleza (CE) line starts operating on 10/02. The Recife (PE) x João Pessoa (PB) express line is scheduled from 10/09. The line Recife (PE) x Maceió (AL) x Aracaju (SE) x Salvador (BA) x Feira de Santana (BA) will start operations on 16/10. All 3 lines will be available for sale starting this Monday (25/09).

The promotional price is valid for trips to be taken from October onwards, when operations launch, including weekends and holidays. Interested parties will be able to purchase tickets via the FlixBus website or app, available in iOS and Android smartphone stores. It will not be necessary to use discount coupons.

“We want to boost tourism, the democratization of road transport and mark the beginning of the company’s operations Flix in the Northeast. We are very happy with the expansion in the region, which is extremely important for expanding routes and connections in Brazil. Our mission is to democratize access to long-distance mobility and, therefore, we are carrying out a major promotional action for all lines offered locally”, says Edson Lopes, CEO of FlixBus in Brazil.