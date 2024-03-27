Germany, Flixbus bus overturns near Leipzig: at least five dead

New accident for a Flixbus bus: near Leipzig, Germany, a bus of the well-known low-cost transport company overturned, causing the death of at least five people and numerous injuries.

The accident occurred on the A9 motorway. The bus was traveling to Munich, between Wiedemar and Schkeuditzer Kreuz, when, for reasons yet to be clarified, it went off the road and overturned.

The A9 was completely closed in both directions while, according to the Bild, 16 people were injured. A few days ago, on the night between Sunday 24th and Monday 25th March, another company bus went off the road causing the death of a passenger.

The accident occurred in Italy, on the A1 motorway, between the Modena Sud and Valsamoggia exits, at kilometer 174 heading south.