The Polizei thinks it’s silly if people are warned about speed controls and that’s why Flitsmeister is banned in Germany. It is not only allowed in the Netherlands, apparently provinces like to use the data from Flitsmeister. The app collects a lot of (anonymous) traffic information. And not everyone in local politics agrees with that.

It AD writes that Members of Parliament of the PvdA and GroenLinks believe that ‘Zuid-Holland should ban Flitsmeister’ and should not finance it. The party members think: ‘We see an undermining of our road safety policy. Exceeding the maximum speed can take place with impunity.’ And indeed, to increase the chance of getting caught, the government must deploy new resources.

Flitsmeister banned in the Netherlands? Small chance

Somewhere you can argue that nothing makes a driver brake as hard as a report from Flitsmeister, but then the gas can indeed be used again. Incidentally, we consider the chance that Flitsmeister will be banned in one province very small. Or in the Netherlands at all, actually. And here too, how are you going to check it? The politicians also agree that they do not see a ban happening soon.

Why do provinces use data from Flitsmeister?

The data from Flitsmeister is used to control smart traffic lights, for example. We deduce from the statements that Flitsmeister is paid for the data, which sounds like a smart revenue model. Road inspectors also check via Flitsmeister where there are problems on the road. Apparently the notification from the app comes faster than the question from the police.