Unlike conventional boards, the Fliteboard eFoil Series 2, thanks to its hydrofoils and electric motorInstead of surfing the waves, literally fly over them at high speed.

This amazing electronic board you don’t need a downwind anymore which, by having a powerful electric motor, allows geolocation of the position in which the user is and control the navigation speed.

It was created by David Trewern, world record holder for kitesurfing and allows you to move silently through rivers, lagoons or seas, without the need for waves, downwind and without leaving a wake in its wake.

The Fliteboard achieves an autonomy of one and a half hours of travel with a maximum speed of 55 kilometers. The longer the acceleration is sustained, the greater the electrical consumption.

He uses a compact electric motor to ride on water that does not pollute the environment. It is powered by one of the best marine grade smart batteries available.

Inside, the cells of battery are high discharge to improve performance and extend your driving time. By having a larger space between cells it provides better thermal management along with a new lid sealing system.

In addition to an electric motor and a rechargeable battery, it has a remote control for acceleration.

In addition to several LEDs to indicate battery status and Bluetooth connection, the driver has a handheld remote control that in addition to including a trigger to accelerateIt also has a small panel with information about the table.

The tables have a built-in GPS, accelerometer and telemetry to establish position. The Virtual gears system, patented by the company, allows setting the cruising speed from this command.

Your Series 2 electric water hob features a clean design with no electronics, making it maintenance free and corrosion resistant. This detail also reduces its weight, so it glides more easily on the water.

The electric water table, on its back, has with 4 ailerons that adapt to the weight of the rider, your riding style, the speed and the height of the waves. All this to achieve a better balance.

This new range of hydrofoils also makes it suitable for beginners to navigate rough waters.

CEO and founder David Trewern, who grew up in the small Australian surf town Merimbula, started surfing and windsurfing at the age of 10. Later he switched to kitesurfing, where he broke the world GPS speed record of 44.9 knots in 2015. Through kitesurfing he also got acquainted with hydrofoils.

The new Flitboard boards come with three different models (Air, Standard and Pro) all of them electric and with a propeller next to the board to complement the electronic system.

The Air model is the largest board at 198 cm long and 76 cm wide and is an inflatable board . It has more volume, which makes it easier to stand. However, it has more resistance on the water surface than carbon fiber models, making it smoother to switch to the standard model once you get a feel for the foil. It is ideal for rentals and yacht owners.

. It has more volume, which makes it easier to stand. However, it has more resistance on the water surface than carbon fiber models, making it smoother to switch to the standard model once you get a feel for the foil. It is ideal for rentals and yacht owners. The standard model fits most surfers. It’s the off-road with a length of 172 cm and a width of 71 cm . It has a carbon fiber hull and is available in black, white and ash.

. It has a carbon fiber hull and is available in black, white and ash. The Por version is shorter, with a length of only 152 cm and a width of 62 cm. Bedesigned for higher speeds and more aggressive carving.

Of course, it is not an economic product: the price of these tables starts in the 12 thousand dollars.

