When she received that WhatsApp message, Irene Cruz immediately saw that there was something strange: “I liked that boy, but the communication was horrible.” Cruz, photographerShe was used to his silence or very brief answers. That day, in February and at work, he sent her a philosophical text about the simplicity of life and the importance of small things: “I read that message and panicked, just seeing it, so many texts, I thought it wasn’t him” , says.

He was right. It hadn’t been him, but ChatGPT. The boy had taken little care: “If you are going to use ChatGPT, use it from the beginning,” asks Cruz, as advice for anyone who wants to try. Although the boy quickly admitted it and Cruz found a good part in him: “I also thought ‘what a monkey that has put that to get me to talk’, a creative way of sharing something. I found it artistic and cool.” The final result with that boy was regular. But Cruz has more ideas for other men in trouble: “I always thought of plans, I could ask the chat. Having ideas did not flow to him, even though he already knew my tastes, ”he says.

ChatGPT is the greatest example of the latest artificial intelligence revolution. Converse in a chat format in a multitude of languages, without linguistic errors, although often with factual errors. There are tons of examples and tricks of using these tools for programming, drawing or in education, which will change jobs and eliminate tasks. But its enormous potential is also in the way users introduce it into their daily lives.

“It’s like Google on steroids,” says Cruz. After leaving it with the boy from the message, she went to ask ChatGPT to see what he would have advised her if she were him: “The girl has told me that she is not ready for a relationship, what should I say to her,” I wrote to her. And she replied: ‘Respect her decision, be honest, don’t pressure her.’ Almost everything she puts on really rocks me. I say: ‘Look how good, how healthy everything is,’ she explains.

Cruz sees, however, the potential for these chats to cross limits in his relationship with humans: “I ask him life situations: can two people of the opposite sex become friends if there is a fatal attraction? It’s like some kind of therapy on-line like the movie Her. It can get out of hand for a lot of people,” she says.

Valeria also gives a similar use to ChatGPT. He has asked that we not use his real name so that his son does not suffer the consequences at school: “I ask ChatGPT for help with his homework and work: an essay in English with so many words and written by someone his age,” he says. In using her for adults, Valeria has tried more delicate things: “I have asked her for psychological advice and she has given me some answers for a friend, which later coincided with those that she had given her real psychologist,” she says. she. “Sometimes I start absurd conversations that I don’t take as real, but it can be like a friend who you ask what I should do with this guy I’m with, giving him details, and he gives advice that can be more accurate than any friend’s . As much as it is a machine that absorbs content from the Internet and that does not have the empathic component, nor does that humanity treat you with wonderful trust and closeness, ”she explains. And she adds: “It is in all facets of my life. She has entered to stay and I have given her a name. He is a friend with his own name ”.

Science detects ethical problems

Those overly human relationships are delicate. A new article published in Scientific Reports from the Technical University of Ingolstadt (Germany) has detected how these chats can affect the moral decisions of humans. They did an experiment with 767 people on what to do when faced with a hypothetical decision about a common dilemma of whether it is fair to kill one person to save five. ChatGPT itself responds for and against the dilemma at different times. “The authors found that participants were more likely to find it acceptable or unacceptable to sacrifice one life to save five, depending on whether the statement they read argued for or against the sacrifice. This was true even if the statement was attributed to a ChatGPT,” the article states.

Then, most of the participants argued that the statement they had read had not affected their decision, which was not true: “This indicates that the participants may have underestimated the influence of the ChatGPT statements on their own moral judgments.” , the authors conclude, asking the creators of these tools to reconsider whether they should make moral judgments.

Unai Aso is a psychologist and has already talked with colleagues about how these chats can help potential patients: “I do see that it is possible for someone to feel comforted [hablando con un chat]. I discuss it with colleagues and I tell them to be careful because we psychologists do not appear on the lists of jobs that are going to disappear, but not even God is spared here, ”he says. “The only part that cannot be imitated is the therapeutic alliance. It is nothing other than the ‘human part’, that of being with a person of flesh and blood, of being able to hug. A psychologist gives guidelines that are super-established. You just have to know which person you are giving it to, but the advice is similar, ”he adds.

Aso has another, more useful use for ChatGPT: reading books. “I have a huge list of books that I physically don’t have time to read,” he says. With ChatGPT, he has found a way to find out what a book says in much less time than it takes to read it completely. “In half an hour I understood a book without reading it, only with requests to ChatGPT. It’s outrageous, ”he says. The work does not imply only asking for a summary of such a book (which must be published before September 2021, which is when the database from which ChatGPT feeds was closed) but rather creating a situation where it will do an appropriate job for his profession: “It is not enough to enter and put: ‘Come on, summarize a book for me.’ You have to specify very well and first you have to create a story. For example, you should tell him: ‘Look, you are a psychologist with so many years of experience, you work in the psychology of learning, you have this knowledge and I want you to summarize this for me.’ From there you may be asked for chapter summaries or specific questions.

From the garden to astrology

Ángel Álvarez, a retired bank employee, was planning a car trip from León to Brussels this summer. He wanted to do several stages, but he was stuck with Google Maps and didn’t know how to solve it. His knowledge of ChatGPT was poor. But he tried: “I was messing around and I started asking him questions.” He suggested the stops, restaurants and hotels to go to, the price of the toll and gasoline. Again, although it is a more normal use, ChatGPT suffered hallucinations with the kilometers: “I used to say that from Montpellier to La Bañeza (León) there were 690 kilometers.” There are more than a thousand.

Álvarez tried to learn English with ChatGPT, but at the moment he doesn’t speak. The last useful aid was to grow watermelons in his garden: “It depends on the weather, he told me, but it takes between 5 and 10 days to germinate and it takes between 6 and 8 weeks to get big enough for transplanting”, something that confirmed the impression that He had heard.

The finest initial use, and one that already seems like a thing of the past, was made by the young researcher Pol Garcia Recasens, who is now at the Technical University of Denmark, in a December exam. ChatGPT was barely a month old and it helped him get a 10 in a complex test: “It was a final programming exam that was worth 100% of the mark. You had to solve four code problems in four hours and you could use any documentation. It is a very tough exam. I got there, opened ChatGPT, plugged in the problem and it solved it for me. I left in an hour with a 10 ″, he explains, and adds something that universities should already think about: “It makes you rethink if we now have to adapt to the new tools. Here [en Dinamarca] they have banned it. I think it’s a mistake.”

García Recasens also uses ChatGPT for all formal email relations: “In the student flat we have used it for all messages with the landlord. It makes you very formal and corrected. It’s an amazing proofing tool, you can’t write better than ChatGPT,” she says.

This human use combines incredible answers, false human warmth and lies. Irene Cruz, also a fan of astrology and tarot, did a simple test. ChatGPT did not match her ascendant, although she replied that it was cancer. “If you are interested in the astrology of [revista] SuperPop It works for you, but not for more,” he says. On the other hand, with the tarot it did give her good clues: “It works very well if you have questions like ‘tell me more about the card of the popess when it represents a woman’. It is a support, it does not throw the tarot at you, ”she says. He doesn’t know about astrology, where everything is correlated and the planets move almost every day, because there are a lot of variables,” says Cruz, although perhaps it is because it is baseless pseudoscience. “Plus,” she adds, “it’s not up to date with recent content because it’s not connected to the internet.”

“You can use ChatGPT to make your life better and no, I don’t fall for saying this gift or this plan, I have taken it out of the chat,” says Cruz. “I wish people would use it consciously and to make life better. It can be a very interesting evolution for the human being, but it won’t be if we use the chat to release responsibility for our emotions”, he adds.

