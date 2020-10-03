Highlights: Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ Sale from 16 to 21 October

10 percent instant discount on shopping through SBI card

Fixed Cashback through Paytm Bank Account & Wallet

No-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserve card too

new Delhi

Veteran e-commerce company Flipkart has unveiled its much awaited Big Billion Days’ sale. This time this cell will be held from 16 to 21 October. The company claims that a wide range of products will be offered to customers during this six-day sale. Flipkart’s rival Amazon may also announce its sale in the next few days. Similarly, Snapdeal will hold its first sale in mid-October during Navratri. Its next two sales will be held later this month and early November.

Flipkart has partnered with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Mahesh Babu and Sudeep Kicha for Big Billion Day Sale. If you make a purchase with SBI Credit Card, then you will get an Instant Discount of 10%.

Most of the sales of e-commerce companies are done during the festive season. Customers also eagerly wait for this sale. E-commerce companies have been preparing for this for months. During this time a large number of orders arrive and the staff strength is increased to deal with them. E-commerce companies organize several sale events during Dussehra and Diwali.

Money rain on Mukesh Ambani, can also get 1 billion dollar check from here

During the festive season, sales of products related to electronics, fashion and home furnishing increase significantly. According to a report by Redseer, this year the festive season is expected to sell for $ 7 billion, which is double the last time. Last year, e-commerce companies had sales of $ 3.8 billion.

What is special this time

Flipkart claims that this time it has made payment easier on its platform. It is designed by looking at the convenience of customers. Flipkart has partnered with SBI for the biggest sale of the year. You will get 10 percent instant discount on shopping through SBI card. Apart from this, there will be a fixed cashback through Paytm bank account and wallet. In Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, offers like no-cost EMI will be available on transactions through the cards of many big banks including SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. Apart from this, no-cost EMI will also be available on Bajaj Finserve card. The company says that this year more than 70,000 direct and millions of indirect jobs will be created.