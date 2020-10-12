Flipkart Big Billion Days is scheduled to begin in a few days. All the people in the country are eagerly waiting for SAIL. Many attractive offers will be offered in this cell. One can get a discount on the recently launched Samsung F41 in the cell. Its starting price is Rs 16,999 but you can buy it with a discount of Rs 1,500 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. This smartphone is the first phone from Samsung’s F series that has been made in partnership with Flipkart. The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 6.4-inch full HD + sAMOLED Infinity U display. Apart from this, the phone has a 6000 mAh battery which supports a 15 watt charger. There are three cameras in the back of the phone. The rear has a 64-megapixel camera that comes with a single take feature. In single take, you click 10 at a time, in which 7 pictures and 3 videos are captured.

Flipkart deals

During Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale, you can buy this phone with many offers and discounts. Here you can buy 6GB / 64GB variant of the phone for Rs 15,499 and 6GB / 128GB variant for Rs 16,499. Consumers will also have the option of a Flipkart smart upgrade scheme where they will be able to own the Galaxy F41 by paying only 70% of the device price. The scheme will be available for payment through credit card and credit card EMI.

Price and features

The Samsung Galaxy F41 supports video recording in 4K and the phone can also take hyperlaps and slow-mo videos. In addition to the 64-megapixel camera, the phone also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 5-megapixel depth lens. The Galaxy F41 comes with a premium glossy gradation back panel and Fusion Black, Fusion Blue and Fusion Green three colors. The Galaxy F41 is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. It comes with 64 GB / 128 GB storage option. You can increase its memory up to 512 GB via SD card. The Galaxy F41 has a rear fingerprint scanner and also supports fast face unlock. The Galaxy F41 will come in two memory variants – 6GB / 64GB and 6GB / 128GB. It will be available from October 16 on Flipkart, Samsung.com and select retail stores. The 6GB / 64GB memory variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 6GB / 128GB memory variant will be available for Rs 17,999.