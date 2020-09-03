Highlights: Flipkart Wholesale has announced the launch of its services on Wednesday.

Currently, this service has been started in Gurugram, Delhi and Bengaluru, which is planned to be extended soon to Mumbai.

Flipkart Wholesale aims to start services in 20 more cities

Its B2B digital platform can be downloaded from Google Play Store

Flipkart Wholesale has announced to start its services on Wednesday. The platform will cover grocery stores and MSMEs. Currently, this facility is available to fashion retailers, especially those dealing in footwear and clothing. Currently, this service has been started in Gurugram, Delhi and Bengaluru, which is planned to be extended to Mumbai soon.

The goal of Flipkart Wholesale is to start its services in 20 more cities and to keep the goods category in the home and kitchen appliances and grocery etc. by the end of the year. The company plans to add about 300 strategic partners to itself in 2 months and make a listing of over 2 lakh.

Not only this, the company plans to connect 50 brands and more than 250 local manufacturers with its platform in the coming days. Flipkart’s B2B digital platform is present on the Google Play store, from where it can be easily downloaded.