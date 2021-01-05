E-commerce platform Flipkart has started the Realme Days Sale from today. In this sale, which lasts for five days, you have a great chance to buy realme products at a low price. In this, discounts are being given on smartphones such as Realme 6, Realme C11, Realme C19, Realme 6 Pro. Let’s know how much discount is being given on which smartphones.

Get discounts on Realme 6 and Realme C11

This cell of Flipkart is getting a discount of Rs 5000 on variants of 6GB + 64GB storage of Realme 6. You can buy this phone here for Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 17,999. At the same time, variants of 2GB + 32GB storage of Realme C11 are also getting a discount of 2000 rupees. In the cell, you can order this phone for Rs 6,999 instead of Rs 8,999.

There is also a discount on Realme C12 and Realme 6 Pro

Apart from these, you can buy 3GB + 32GB storage variants of Realme C12 for just Rs 8,499 instead of Rs 10,999. Also Realme 6 Pro can be brought home in this cell of Flipkart for a price of Rs 15,999.

Great offers on these too

The name of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is also included in this list. This phone is getting a chance to buy for Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 16,999. Not only this, you can also order Realme 7 for just Rs 14,999. Also, you can buy Realme 7 Pro for Rs 19,999.

There is a competition with these companies

Last year, Realme has made a mark in the market by launching several phones in India. In such a situation, the company is from companies like Oppo, Vivo, Samsung and OnePlus. Many fantastic phones of these companies are present in the market.

