Flipkart’s biggest festival sale is going to start tomorrow. The festival season for Indians is the shopping season. During this time most shopping is done here. Therefore, on this occasion, different e-commerce websites organize the sale. Many products will be heavily discounted during Big Billion Day. In the meantime if you are planning to buy a smartphone. So we have brought it for you. List of best discount smartphone available in sale.

Some popular smartphones from Apple, Samsung and LG are getting a great discount in the sale. The list includes iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S20 +, LG G8X and more. These phones are listed for the sale of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days.

iphone SE (2020)

One of the best offers available during this sale is a 39 percent discount on the iPhone SE. After this discount, the 64 GB base model of iPhone SE (2020) can be purchased for Rs 25,999. Currently the iPhone SE is priced at Rs 37,900. 128GB and 256GB variants of iPhone SE will also be discounted. The iPhone SE 128GB is priced at Rs 43,900 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 53,900.

Samsung

During the sale, Samsung’s two smartphones will get huge discounts. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be available during Big Billion Days at a discount of Rs 54,999. The smartphone can be purchased at a cheaper price of 38,998 through Flipkart’s Smart Upgrade Offer. Samsung Galaxy S20 + will also have a huge discount during the sale and it will be available to buy at a price of Rs 49,999.

LG and Motorola

LG’s dual screen smartphone G8X is getting 71% off on Flipkart for Big Billion Days. LG G8X can be purchased at 19,990 instead of 70 thousand rupees.

Motorola’s first foldable phone will also be available on Flipkart with a discount. The Moto Razr, priced at Rs 1,24,999, will be available at a discounted price of 84,999 during the sale on Flipkart.