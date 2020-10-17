The government has issued a notice to Flipkart-Amazon, taking steps not to provide information about their origin country and other necessary information on the goods sold from the platform of e-commerce companies. These notices were issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. No comments have been received from both companies at this time.

Asked for reply in 15 days

The department has asked all e-commerce companies to ensure compliance with the ‘Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules’, 2011. Both companies have been asked to respond to the notice within 15 days. The notice with the same words to the companies stated, “It has been found that some e-commerce companies are not providing necessary information on the products sold from their digital platforms whereas it is ‘Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules’, 2011. Is necessary under. “

Both companies did not provide information

Flipkart India Private Limited And Amazon Development Center India Pvt. Ltd. According to the notice sent to them, they are e-commerce units and hence they have to ensure that all the necessary information is given on the digital and electronic networks used for e-commerce deals. According to the notice, both companies did not give the required information and violated the law.

Will have to provide this information

Referring to the advertisements on the website of the e-commerce companies, the notice stated, “Examination of the advertisements found that the necessary announcements are not being made.” According to the rule, e-commerce companies have to give mandatory information including the original country of the commodity. They have to give information about it on digital and electronic networks, through which they do transactions.

