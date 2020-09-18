Flipkart Big Saving Days opened on Friday. Under this cell, the company is offering offers on many items including smartphones, appliances and electronics. This cell is also being discounted on Apple iPhone SE 2020. Let us tell you about the latest discounts on iPhone SE.Flipkart sale has an opportunity to buy iPhone SE for Rs 35,999. The iPhone SE was introduced in India with an initial price of Rs 42,500. This is the most affordable handset of the company that came this year.

Google removes Paytm from Play Store, alleges violation of rules

Apple iPhone SE comes in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB inbuilt storage variants. The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone SE can be purchased at a discount of Rs 6,501 for Rs 41,999 while the 128 GB inbuilt storage variant can be purchased for a discount of Rs 5,801 at Rs 35,999.

Bumper offers and deals at OnePlus Fridays every week, learn details

The latest A13 bionic chip has been used in the iPhone SE 2020. Video can be shot at 30fps on iPhone SE 2. Apart from this, stereo sound recording can also be done in the new iPhone. None of these features is given in the iPhone 8. The next generation Smart HDR support for the new iPhone has been given for photography. The new iPhone SE 2 comes with dual SIM support. It supports Nano SIM + ISIM.

See full specifications