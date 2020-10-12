The Big Billion Days Sale is scheduled to begin on October 16 on Flipkart before Diwali. In this six-day sale, you will get many important things at cheap prices. The most special will be smartphones, in which heavy discounts will be given. In this cell, smartphone company Poco will offer many great offers on its handsets.

There will be a discount on these smartphones

The company told on Twitter that discounts will be given on the company’s phones for the first time. The company will offer discounts on recently launched Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, Poco X2 and Poco X3. Poco M2 will be given a discount of 500 rupees. During the sale, it can be purchased for Rs 10,499. At the same time, Poco M2 Pro will be given a discount of 1,000 rupees. After the discount, you will get this phone for Rs. 12,999.

There will be a savings of this much money

Apart from these, you will be able to buy Poco X2 phone in this cell for Rs 16,499 instead of Rs 17,499. Also, shopping with SBI card in ‘Big Billion Days’ will get an instant discount of 10 percent.

Motorola will also get a discount

In Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ cell, Motorola smartphones will get a discount of up to 40 thousand rupees. This cell will get discounts on smartphones like Moto G9, Foldable Motorola Razr (2019), Moto E7 Plus. Motorola’s Flip Foldable Smartphone Motorola Razr (2019) is priced at Rs 1,24,999, but during the Flipkart sale it will get a chance to buy for Rs 84,999.

read this also

OnePlus Nord Special Edition may be launched on this date, may be different from Nord

IPhone 12 leaked before launch, know how much these 5G smartphones will be priced